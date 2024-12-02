Pizza Chef Asks Ex-Wife To “Return Her Nose” If She Wants Mustang Sold

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Award-winning pizza chef Jofli Abu Bakar and cosmetics entrepreneur Cik Epal, seem to have not yet come to agreeable terms after their divorce sometime in October.

In a series of WhatsApp screen captures that went viral on social media recently, Jofli, better known as Jofliam, is seen requesting his ex-wife to return an Apple iPad and a pair of shoes belonging to one of their children, stating that he needs the items for school.

“Han’s stuff together with the iPad. I’m asking not to hide the iPad from him because he needs it for school.

“Please return them next week as how I have arranged. Whatever I’ve given, please return them.

“His football shoes as he has football training tomorrow, please return them next week,” Jofliam said in the WhatsApp conversation.

However, as shown in the WhatsApp dialogue, Cik Epal ignored his requests and asked him to sell his Ford Mustang car, to which she demanded a fifty-fifty split from the sale of the vehicle.

Jofliam responded with a condition, which is for Cik Epal to return her nose, before he would sell the Mustang.

“The (Mustang’s) roadtax and insurance has been fully paid for until 2025. Like I said, return your nose or just wait until the insurance has expired and I will sell the car, and you sell your nose as well,” he said.

Earlier, the influencer couple’s marriage had attracted attention when Jofliam made a statement that their household was experiencing problems.

There were rumours saying that their marriage encountered turbulence after Jofliam was accused of having relations with a female staff member.

Nevertheless, the professional pizza chef strongly denied the accusation and stated that their relationship was nothing more than employer and staff.

The staff in question was Jofliam’s personal assistant Emira Delyati Dewi, who has since resigned from his company, Pizza Wagyu Jofliam, to pursue her own business venture.

Jofliam was named 99th best pizza maker in the world at the prestigious ‘The Best Pizza In The World 2024’ competition held in Milan, Italy.

The couple were officially divorced on 9 October after being married for a decade and have two children, Han and Yuki.

