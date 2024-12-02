Malaysian Icon Nicol David Gets Her Spot As Squash Hall Of Famer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Squash royalty Datuk Nicol David, widely believed to be the greatest of all time, was inducted into the Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) Hall of Fame.

A special event was held yesterday evening (1 December) at the Hong Kong Football Club, on the eve of the Hong Kong Squash open.

The icon was joined by another squash legend, Pakistan’s Jansher Khan, who was also inducted as the fourth entry.

Squash legends Jansher Khan and Nicol David with their Hall of Fame awards – photo from PSA Squash Tour

After doing so much in my squash career, you sometimes don’t realise how much you’ve done until the moment when you are given this opportunity to be recognised in a hall of fame. That’s when you go ‘This is it!’ And I I feel amazing, it’s such an honour and I would like to thank PSA for honouring me. Datuk Nicol David – via PSA Squash Tour

The PSA Hall of Fame was introduced on 8 June with its first 2 inductees being the celebrated Susan Devoy and Jahangir Khan. The induction ceremony was created to honour and recognise the game’s most prestigious players.

Nicol is regarded by many to be one of the greatest players to have ever set foot on the court.

The eight-time World Champion held the world number one spot for a staggering 108 months while also securing five British Open titles and two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Nicol inspired so many squash players – in Malaysia and across the globe – and her record of nine unbroken years at the summit of the world rankings will surely never be bettered. She is a fantastic ambassador for the sport and it was fantastic to see her honoured with the title of Deputy Chef de Mission at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer. PSA Executive Chief Alex Gough – via PSA Squash Tour

Since retiring from the game, Nicol has used her platform to carry out philanthropic work by establishing her foundation, the Nicol David Organisation.

The programme is dedicated in helping to empower children and families in need through sports and education.

Since I retired a lot of things have happened; having my own foundation, the Nicol David Organisation, that has been like the most fulfilling thing in my life right now. Just helping children through sport and education helping communities and even the families of our children, now we have the Mothers Program All all because we want to give back and I feel squash has given me so much and all the values I’ve learned I want to channel it back to our next generation. Datuk Nicol David – via PSA Squash Tour

Nicol was also selected to be Malaysia’s Deputy Chef de Mission at the most recent Paris Olympics.

The legend continues to inspire Malaysians as a pillar of greatness with her work both inside and outside of the sport.

She is and always will be a shining star of Malaysian sporting excellence.

