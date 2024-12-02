Khairul Aming Walks The Talk, Provides Aid To 17 Critical Locations In Kelantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Perhaps the most socially responsible entrepreneur right now, influencer and chef Khairul Aming has been proactively providing aid in the form of food and other essential supplies to flood victims in Kelantan in the past few days, and is still continuing the effort today.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Khairul mentioned that there are new standard operation protocols (SOP) in place that allows him to begin his relief operations there beginning today from 1pm onwards. Initially, he could only deliver food and other relief items after 6pm.

So far, he has managed to provide aid to more than 7,000 flood victims from 17 critical locations in Kelantan, which is also his hometown.

He also shared his flood relief plan in an earlier post, informing the public of the location where volunteers and those who wish to donate can come and help or drop off supplies such as ready-to-eat meals, clothes, blankets, personal care items and more.

Mohon sebarkan. Plan bantuan banjir Kelantan untuk Isnin 2 Dec. We need to go bigger and faster tomorrow sebab ramai yang perlukan bantuan urgent pic.twitter.com/QDfrTYbUJ4 — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) December 1, 2024

An update on his X account showed that relief for 7,000 victims at a temporary relief centre (PPS) in SK Pengkalan Kubor 2 has been successfully distributed.

“The Malaysian Civil Defence Force arrived with two lorries to deliver aid there. Help is on the way. Thank you all,” he wrote in the caption.

Update 1pm : Bantuan untuk 7,000 mangsa kritikal di PPS SK Pengakalan Kubor 2 dah siap. Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia datang dengan 2 lori besar untuk bawa bantuan ni ke sana. Help is on the way. Terima kasih semua pic.twitter.com/1EjI9ujbZo — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) December 2, 2024

On 30 November, Khairul successfully delivered aid to 2,000 flood victims in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, with the help of volunteers and individuals who donated food, clothes, medicine, diapers, cat food and more to two PPS.

The team of volunteers also cooked food for 1,200 pax as the victims have not eaten anything since morning on that day, Khairul said in a video post.

Semalam dalam masa 2 jam kita berjaya kumpul bantuan untuk 2,000 mangsa banjir kat Pasir Mas. Terima kasih kepada semua volunteers yang datang derma barang keperluan. Kita supply ke dua buah sekolah. Ada nasi, pakaian, pad, ubat, diapers, makanan kucing, selimut & macam-macam… pic.twitter.com/WhFtmfWZbI — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) November 30, 2024

Mydin assists Khairul with relief efforts in Kelantan

Wholesale and retail company Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin gave Khairul permission to take goods from his premises to help the affected victims.

“You can take whatever things you need, no need to send people or credit cards. Just PM to me the credit limit you want. Let’s say you need 20,000 or 10,000; you can pay after the flood (situation) is over,” Ameer said to Khairul in a video shared on X.

Terima kasih Mydin memudahkan urusan bantuan KA & team. 🫶🏻🥺 pic.twitter.com/QAR6ctenIs — 🇲🇾 (@localrkyt) December 1, 2024

News outlet The Star recently reported the Kelantan state government issuing a warning for a potential second wave of floods beginning this Wednesday (4 December).

As of 4pm yesterday (1 December), more than 150,000 individuals have been displaced by the floods, which ravaged eight states across 35 districs nationwide.

