Sights To See And Floodwaters To Tread – Kelantan Flood Tourism, The Next Big Thing?

Chairman of the Kelantan State Tourism, Culture, Arts, and Heritage Committee Datuk Kamarudin Md Noor recently spoke to Astro Awani suggesting that the state government should turn the annual east coast monsoon season – which frequently causes heavy floods – into a tourism product.

He said the decision is a step in promoting activities such as surfing and traditional delicacies of the monsoon season to attract foreign tourists.

The initiative is said to assist business owners generate income during flood events.

Netizens have banded together to slam the Kelantan EXCO on his decision to turn the often disastrous period of time faced by locals into a tourist attraction.

Over the past several days, the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu were hit hard by heavy continuous rainfall which resulted in floods that, as of today, have displaced close to 60,000 people into hundreds of temporary relief shelters.

The floods have claimed two lives so far, with one being a man who was electrocuted after attempting to unplug a washing machine in his home.

Several major rivers in Kelantan have recorded readings exceeding the danger level as of 8am today, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage portal.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Berhad said 17 sub-stations in Kelantan have been shut down and if the flood situation worsens, electricty supply will be cut off at affected sub-stations to ensure user safety.

