Ronny Chieng Sings Malaysia Truly Asia In Debate With Jimmy O. Yang

US-based Malaysian comedian and actor Ronny Chieng is always found hyping up his home country at every opportunity he gets.

In a debate session with Hong Kong actor and stand-up comedian Jimmy O. Yang on an episode of #GOATTALK by entertainment news site Complex, both actors were asked “What Is The GOAT Asian Country?”.

Each of them had to state which Asian country is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), to which Yang said Japan.

Chieng groaned at Yang’s answer before telling Yang off for giving such a “cop out” answer and that “any white person can say Japan”.

When it came to Chieng’s turn to answer, he looked directly into the camera and proudly sang “Malaysia Truly Asia”.

Yang immediately said that Chieng did not mean to say Malaysia, after which Chieng responded with saying Malaysia has the best food in the world.

Yang then said Chieng’s entire instagram account is dedicated to hating on Malaysians, but Chieng denied it saying he doesn’t hate on Malaysians, only Singaporeans and Australians.

Stand-up comedian Harith Iskander reposted the video on his own instagram account, highlighting the fact that Chieng brings up Malaysia at every chance and has single-handedly boosted tourists from the US by 8.88% (believe this number at your own risk).

Watch the video here.

Netizens were also happy to hear Chieng sing the jingle, commending him in the comments for it and approving of his opinion on Malaysian food.

Just after Donald Trump got elected President earlier this month, Chieng, who is also a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, was asked by show’s host to provide some inspirational words to viewers in light of Trump’s win.

He addressed viewers directly, saying “If you’re feeling upset, or hurt, or depressed about the turn towards fascism that your beloved homeland has taken, then all you have to do is this”.

Chieng pulls out a Malaysian passport from his jacket and added “Just look into your heart and take out your foreign passport, and you go back to Malaysia, where you came from until Trump leaves office”.

Originally from Johor Bahru, The Crazy Rich Asians star is well known for his sharp wit and cultural commentary.

