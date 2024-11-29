Monsoon Tales: Rescue Stories Surrounding Kelantan’s Flood Disaster

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The unrelenting rain caused by the Northeast monsoon has disrupted the lives of many in the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu.

As official rescue operations are underway, many locals have attempted their own rescue activities, with some resulting in pretty amusing videos.

Men saving an old lady saving cats from floodwater

In a heartwarming yet quirky video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a group of men are seen pushing a basin with an old lady inside through the flood, presumably because she could not walk through the deep waters herself.

Also in the basin with the old lady are two cats which we assume are her pets, enjoying the ride while one man holds an umbrella over them and the old lady.

Netizens in the comments applauded the group of men’s considerate actions, with most offering them well wishes in enduring their plight.

Group of men rescuing rare collectible motorcycle

Motorcycle enthusiasts do not joke around when it comes to their beloved bike, especially when it’s one as rare and valuable as a Yamaha RX-Z.

A video shared by Himpunan Cerita Lawak recently shows a group of men pushing a Yamaha RX-Z in a rowboat to protect it from the flood.

Apparently, these bikes can fetch a price of between RM10,000 to RM70,000 these days depending on which version is being sold.

Rumah tenggelam takpo, jange motor RXZ.😌



Wall of cats at a flooded care center

A post on X by user Nadia shows a flooded ‘Pusat Jagaan Prihatin’ or care center for cats where along one wall, a number of cats can be seen perched on shelves and the top of the wall awaiting rescue.

According to the video caption, there are around 400 cats in the care center based in Kelantan keeping themselves on high ground, away from the flood water.

Restaurant floats away in rapid flood water and gets towed back

Yesterday (28 November), a video of a floating restaurant at Sungai Kelantan went viral as the eatery was swept away by the flood.

The seafood restaurant Fara JL Houseboat, owned by a local cosmetics entrepreneur, had sustained heavy damage from a fallen tree the night before. The incident was made worse the next morning when it floated away far down the river from its original location.

Fortunately, the restaurant was towed back by a small boat before it could go any further.

A new trend emerging from the flood disaster

While there are still many rescues happening at this very moment, some have decided to make the most of the situation.

A new trend called ‘Banjir Core’ has emerged on social media, with netizens showing that even in the face of adversity, there is fun to be had.

This post on TikTok, which has garnered more than 40,000 views so far, is a montage of videos featuring Malaysians who see the flood as a silver lining, taking a break from their daily routines and recording silly activities in the flood.

The video is evidence that even when Mother Nature incurs her wrath upon us, the storm will always pass and the nation will begin anew.

