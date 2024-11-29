Mat Sabu’s Suggestion To Revert UPM To “Universiti Pertanian” Draws Criticism

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The proposal to change Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to its original name, Universiti Pertanian Malaysia, will be presented to the cabinet for discussion.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said it seems appropriate to revert to the university’s original name given the current national focus on food security and the advancement of Malaysia’s agricultural sector.

Perhaps when the name was changed, we did not consider issues like climate change. Now, agriculture has become a global issue. The UN (United Nations) and everyone else is discussing agriculture. Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu

Mohamad Sabu shared this with the media after delivering a keynote address and moderating a session on food security during the seventh parallel session of the Malaysia Ideas Convention (MyIDEAS) on Thursday (28 November).

On 3 April 1997, the university’s name was changed to Universiti Putra Malaysia to better reflect its broad range of programmes beyond agriculture, such as science and information technology.

Currently, UPM has 14 faculties offering various agriculture and food security programmes, including smart farming and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in agriculture.

Mohamad Sabu’s suggestion to revert the university’s name drew various reactions. A netizen said the rebrand would make no difference but would only cost the university more money to change its official letterheads, certificates, signboards, and more.

Another person brought up the alleged lack of local rice in the market, sarcastically saying the name change would not suddenly result in the availability of local rice. Many think the rebranding exercise is a waste of time and attention should be given to more important issues plaguing the country.

Tak tukar pun takpa.. nnti byk pulak duit nk kena buat utk rebranding ni.. signboard semua nk kena tukar.. surat rasmi segala sijil nak kena buat baru.. lebih elok perkasakan je fungsi universiti tu.. — 🇲🇾 farme_S1K 🇵🇸 (@fsbr_82) November 28, 2024

Tukar nama macam mana pun, tetap beras tempatan tiada dipasaran. Jangan alih perhatian. — Aman (@AuFaitMY) November 28, 2024

Teringat cadangan sapa entah dulu nak tukar KLIA jadi Sepang International Airport. Tapi level MP lah. Cadangan yang tak beri manfaat sikit pun kepada rakyat. Sama macam UPM ni lah. Biar je lah nama Universiti Putra tu. — Cen Polo (@CenPolo) November 28, 2024

Keja remeh temeh laju buat, masalah rakyat yg perlu diselesaikan mcm beras, 2 tahun pun tak settle². Adoii teruknya kerajaan ni — Shanz (@Shanz10814135) November 28, 2024

So many urgent issues, yet priorities seem misplaced



When will the Animal Act be revised & PBT included under it? This saves lives. Rebranding university doesn’t



Education Minister: Not reintroducing UPSR/PT3 & meeting with Taliban



Agriculture Minister: Rebranding university pic.twitter.com/WDJSoUBPQM — ManjitSingh G.S (@ManjitSinghG5) November 28, 2024

