TRP
Now Reading
Beloved Malaysian Influencer Gets Ready To Help East Coast Flood Victims
TRP
TRP

Beloved Malaysian Influencer Gets Ready To Help East Coast Flood Victims

Khairul Aming is in Kelantan to help.

by
November 29, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media personality and entrepreneur Khairul Aming is using his online platform to help flood victims in Kelantan.

In a sharing, he said along with his team and volunteers, they have begun preparing food to be distributed at the flood relief centres in Pasir Mas.

Volunteers and staff helping pack the food (via IG story @khairulaming)
Screenshot via IG story (@khairulaming)

Meanwhile, he said his staff will buy and prepare the basic necessities to be sent by a truck to the centres tomorrow.

“There are thousands of victims with not enough basic necessities right now,” he said.

Khairul Aming also called for those in Kota Bharu who want to donate bread, mineral water, sanitary napkins, food packs, blankets or any other basic necessities to drop them off at the Sudin Nasi Berlauk restaurant in Sri Cemerlang.

He did mention that the cut off time for donations today is at 9pm.

His kind effort was met with well wishes from netizens.

Someone brought back the old hashtag which went viral during the pandemic: #kitajagakita.

The number of flood victims in Kelantan has reached 64,937 at 3pm this afternoon while 20,207 families have been transferred to 237 temporary evacuation centres.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd