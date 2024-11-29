Beloved Malaysian Influencer Gets Ready To Help East Coast Flood Victims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media personality and entrepreneur Khairul Aming is using his online platform to help flood victims in Kelantan.

In a sharing, he said along with his team and volunteers, they have begun preparing food to be distributed at the flood relief centres in Pasir Mas.

Volunteers and staff helping pack the food (via IG story @khairulaming)

Screenshot via IG story (@khairulaming)

Meanwhile, he said his staff will buy and prepare the basic necessities to be sent by a truck to the centres tomorrow.

“There are thousands of victims with not enough basic necessities right now,” he said.

Khairul Aming also called for those in Kota Bharu who want to donate bread, mineral water, sanitary napkins, food packs, blankets or any other basic necessities to drop them off at the Sudin Nasi Berlauk restaurant in Sri Cemerlang.

He did mention that the cut off time for donations today is at 9pm.

Baru landed Kelantan. Hari ni kita mulakan bantuan banjir ke pusat pemindahan. Petang ni kita settlekan makanan di Pasir Mas dahulu. My staff akan beli and prepare barang-barang keperluan asas dan esok kita akan hantar dengan lori ke PPS. Ada ribuan mangsa yang tak cukup… pic.twitter.com/uKk7rB6l8S — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) November 29, 2024

His kind effort was met with well wishes from netizens.

Someone brought back the old hashtag which went viral during the pandemic: #kitajagakita.

dari rakyat, kepada rakyat, untuk rakyat



the real kita jaga kita — w🍁 (@TryAndError405) November 29, 2024

The number of flood victims in Kelantan has reached 64,937 at 3pm this afternoon while 20,207 families have been transferred to 237 temporary evacuation centres.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.