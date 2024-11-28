UiTM Rotu Cadet Died From Multi-Organ Failure, Uni Revisits Its Programme

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

UiTM Reserve Officer Training Unit (Rotu) cadet Muhammad Amir Rusyaidi Muhammad Zaidi’s death on 13 November has been confirmed to be caused by multi-organ failure due to heat stroke.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said preliminary investigations revealed that the 25-year-old victim had been part of the uniformed unit since October and was undergoing a fitness test ahead of basic training scheduled for next year.

On the day of the incident on 10 November, the victim was allegedly instructed by his coach to perform push-ups as punishment for missing a run and was seen jumping around before collapsing.

READ MORE: UiTM Cadet Dies After “Ridden Like A Horse” During Unscheduled Training

The victim was given hydration treatment at Shah Alam Hospital Red Zone Emergency Ward but did not respond positively and suffered from cramps. He was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The victim’s family was only notified of his condition when the hospital called to ask permission to administer breathing aid.

Sadly, the victim died on 13 November at 2.01am. The post-mortem showed no external injuries on the body.

The victim’s father, Muhammad Zaidi Abdul Rahman, lodged a police report on 15 November. Meanwhile, the case has been classified by the police as sudden death.

UiTM will revisit its programme

In light of the incident, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) has revisited and strengthened its procedures and monitoring mechanisms for co-curricular activities involving uniformed bodies at the institution.

In a statement, UiTM expressed deep concern over the incident and said it would fully cooperate with investigations into the death of the cadet.

UiTM added that the police and an investigation board under the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) would handle the matter.

The university reiterated its commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of its students.

Meanwhile, ATM has started its investigation and is aware of the media reports regarding the incident.

ATM assured the public that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Provost Marshal would thoroughly conduct the investigation and that no party would be protected. They added that legal action would be taken against those found responsible.

ATM also urged the public to allow the authorities to complete the investigation and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

