Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Dies At 86

Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan Tatparanandam has passed away at the age of 86.

His death was confirmed by Usaha Tegas, an investment holding company where Ananda is the chairman.

“He has made significant contributions to nation building and the corporate world; and his philanthropic initiatives have touched many lives.

“We humbly ask that the family’s wishes to mourn in private be respected,” Usaha Tegas said.

Who is Ananda Krishnan?

Image: Facebook | Tan Sri T. Ananda Krishnan

Not only was he a business tycoon, Ananda was also a well known philanthropist.

He was born on 1 April, 1938, in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, and is widely recognized as one of the wealthiest individuals in Malaysia.

The Man Behind The 1985 Live Aid Concert

Ananda was not widely recognized for direct involvement in the Live Aid concert in 1985. However, he was linked to the event through his business interests and contributions to the broader philanthropic efforts surrounding it.

The Live Aid concert, organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, aimed to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia, and it featured an iconic lineup of musicians like Queen, U2, David Bowie, and Led Zeppelin.

While Ananda Krishnan himself may not have played a prominent role in the concert’s planning or execution, he has long been known for his philanthropic efforts, especially in the fields of education and social welfare, and it’s possible he contributed indirectly to similar causes.

Image: Facebook | Bernice Chauly

Early Life and Education

Ananda attended Victoria Institution in KL and later pursued higher education in Australia, earning a degree in political science from University of Melbourne.

He later completed an MBA at Harvard Business School.

Ananda began his career in the oil industry and later diversified into various sectors including telecommunications, media, energy, and real estate.

He founded Usaha Tegas Group, which has investments in major companies like Maxis Communications (telecommunications), Astro Malaysia (broadcasting), and MEASAT Satellite Systems.

Image: Luxatic

He played a key role in bringing satellite television to Malaysia with the launch of Astro.

As of recent estimates, Ananda’s net worth is valued at several billion USD, making him one of Southeast Asia’s wealthiest individuals.

Despite his immense wealth, he is known for maintaining a low public profile.

Ananda is also recognized for his philanthropic activities, particularly in education and healthcare.

He has funded scholarships and initiatives to support underprivileged students in Malaysia and other countries.

He is known for being intensely private and rarely gives interviews or appears in public.

He has one son, Ajahn Siripanyo, who interestingly, despite his father’s wealth, has renounced all wordly riches at 18. Ajahn chose the path of monasticism.

