Group Of Men Saving RX-Z Motorcycle From Flood Gets Ridiculed Online

In the event of a flood, it’s understandable that those who were affected would instinctively attempt to save their most prized possessions.

A group of men seen in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) pulled out all the stops to save a prized Yamaha RX-Z motorcycle from a watery fate by picking up and placing the bike on a rowboat and moving it to safety.

Netizens commented on the video originally shared by Himpunan Cerita Lawak with ridicule towards the men, who are said to have their priorities wrong.

The Yamaha RX-Z can fetch a ridiculously high price

Launched in 1985, the Yamaha RX-Z was discontinued in 2011 but it’s still a highly popular motorycle in Malaysia.

The bike is now considered a rare item among enthusiasts and its value can range from RM10,000 up to as high as RM70,000 depending on the manufactured year.

Most of the bike’s parts are no longer available on the market except perhaps from shops that might have spare parts from before. Otherwise, custom parts are made to accommodate the RX-7 bikes.

It has a very small displacement of 133cc and produced 21 horsepower. Most small scooters commonly seen on Malaysian roads such as the Yamaha Nmax or Honda Vario has at least 150cc under the hood.

