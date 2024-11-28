Flood Crisis In Kelantan: Over 29,000 Displaced

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the monsoon season reaches its peak, more and more flood events are happening all around Malaysia.

Continuous rainfall in Kelantan yesterday (27 November) caused heavy floods in nine of the northern state’s districts including Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang, and Jeli.

As of around 2:43pm yesterday, the reported number of evacuees in Kelantan stood at 8,838 people. However, the number sharply rose to 21,568 at 8pm last night.

Flooded area in Tunjong, Kelantan. (Image: Buzzkini)

This morning, the number of flood victims in temporary relief shelters (PPS) rose again to 29,023 people.

Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of evacuees with 11,698 people in 40 PPS. This is followed by Tanah Merah with 3,224 in 22 PPS and Kuala Krai with 2,826 in 25 PPS, as reported by the Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department.

Terengganu caught in monsoon madness

The flood situation in Terengganu has also worsened, with the number of evacuees increasing to to 8,215 from 3,768 as of 8pm yesterday, according to a Malay Mail report.

Besut recorded 3,205 victims as the worst-hit disctrict, while Hulu Terengganu recorded 2,309 victims. The report also said water levels at 13 river stations across the state have exceeded the danger level.

Two lives lost in flood event

The Star reported two fatalities caused by the floods in Kelantan and Terengganu.

One man in Kelantan was electrocuted after he attempted to unplug a washing machine in his flooded home in Pasir Puteh.

In a Bernama report, Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue operations commander Mohd Rukiman Ab Rahman said the incident occured at 4:30am when the victim, Tuan Mohd Zakaria Tuan Ismail, 33, was electrocuted before falling and being swept away by floodwaters into a river behind his house.

At the time, there is no information found on the other death that was mentioned.

State Welfare Department to distribute aid through PPS card

Image: (Twitter | Faisal Rahim)

An official from The State Welfare Department said they will continue using the special “Kad PPS” or flood relief center cards to distribute aid to flood victims this year, according to a New Straits Times report.

Kelantan’s Acting Welfar Director Md Yani Mat Zain said the card was distributed to the heads of households who were evacuated to flood relief centers.

“We began distributing the cards to the flood victims who were first evacuated to the relief center last Friday,” he said.

Yani added that the Welfare Department decided to introduce the card to make it easier for welfare officers to distribute a variety of consumer necessities to residents displaced by the floods.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.