UiTM Cadet Dies After “Ridden Like A Horse” During Unscheduled Training

A young UiTM Reserve Officer Training Unit (Rotu) cadet died on 13 November 2024 after allegedly being forced to go through a gruelling, unscheduled training session.

During the incident on 10 November, Muhammad Amir Rusyaidi Muhammad Zaidi, 25, was allegedly subjected to various forms of physical abuse.

According to Malaysiakini, Amir was stepped on the chest, ridden like a horse by the coach on his back while doing horse-like movements, and ordered to jump like a kangaroo. The coach also allegedly recorded the whole incident.

Muhammad Zaidi Abdul Rahman, the victim’s father, claimed his son was left under the sun for at least 30 minutes after he fainted. He believed no one helped his son, including the coach until his son’s friend stepped in.

However, it was too late because his son was already unconscious. The coach then took the victim to the hospital in his car instead of calling an ambulance.

For illustration purposes. Credit: Tentera Darat Malaysia/Facebook

The victim’s father only knew after the hospital contacted him

Zaidi claimed the coach took his son to Hospital Shah Alam instead of the nearest hospital, the UiTM Medical Centre.

On top of it all, the family claimed they were only alerted to the cadet’s condition when the hospital contacted Zaidi for permission to give breathing aid.

Zaidi only knew the full story from his son’s friend after his son was buried in Banting, Selangor.

Zaidi also claimed the university wasn’t informed of this incident because his son was told to attend class or be marked absent. When Zaidi confronted the coach, the coach admitted he didn’t report the incident to the university.

Zaidi claimed the university was only informed about the matter after the coach was reprimanded.

Zaidi and the rest of the family believe there’s negligence and extreme aggression from the coach that led to the victim’s death.

An investigation is underway

Meanwhile, Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that the case is being investigated as a sudden death.

UiTM Palapes Deputy Commandant Ariff Md Ab Malik urged the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to carry out a thorough investigation before taking disciplinary action against the coach.

The investigation would include the candidate recruitment and whether the training was carried out following procedures.

Amir’s death is one of the many cases of army cadets who have died while in training due to abuse and assault.

Previously, there have been reports of cadets getting bullied by seniors and branded with hot iron.

On 22 May 2017, navy cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain was murdered by six former National Defence University (UPNM) students. Zulfarhan suffered burns from hot steam iron all over his body.

On 19 May 2018, a graduate cadet officer J. Soosaimanicckam pronounced dead at the Armed Forces Hospital in Lumut. He was allegedly targeted and isolated by officers when he struggled to do the exercises and was made to perform the exercises while being supervised.

On 22 October 2024, a 20-year-old cadet at UPNM suffered a burn from a hot iron pressed onto his chest by a 22-year-old senior cadet. The younger cadet survived but sustained burn marks.

