Three Cats Found Stabbed In The Head At TARUMT Setapak Campus

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A post by TikTok user Nana dated 25 November showed a bloody scene where three cats were found murdered on the Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT) campus grounds in Setapak.

According to the post, the cats had stab wounds in their heads, and the culprit is yet to be identified.

The gory images left netizens angry and disgusted by the actions of the cat killer, tagging the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in the comments section in hopes they will take action.

The TikTok account owner informed in the comments that the incident has been reported by many to the authorities. However, she revealed that the police requires the university to make a report before they can open the case.

Some also urged to find the culprit as soon as possible, expressing concerns over campus safety.

There has been a surge in animal abuse cases, with the most recent one involving a man who was caught on camera dragging a cat by the neck with a rope.

READ MORE: Outrage Over Cat-Dragging Incident In KL, Animal Lovers Demand Justice

Last October, the tragic story of a stray dog named Kopi went viral on social media and sparked outrage in the public and animal lovers community.

Kopi was a victim of a local council’s efforts to cull stray animals in the district. The kind and harmless stray was shot dead after someone lodged a complaint against him.

READ MORE: Justice For Kopi: Besut District Council Criticised For Shooting Friendly Stray Dog

If you witness an animal being abused or in need of help, contact the DVS or animal rights groups like Stray Animal Feeders of Malaysia and report the incident or animal to them.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.