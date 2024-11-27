Over 32,000 Malaysians Clear Outstanding Summons During Madani Anniversary Programme

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) announced that a total of 32,500 traffic offenders have cleared their traffic summonses during a three-day programme on the dates of 22 November to 24 November.

According to the director of Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement, Commisioner Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, as many as 103,590 summons totalling RM9,139,750 were settled by direct payment of cash at counter and e-payment.

The highest recorded offences were speeding, ignoring traffic signals and obstruction of traffic (illegal parking).

This high collection was made possible by a 60% discount offered in conjunction with the second anniversary of the Madani government.

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) is also putting forth efforts of providing discounts nationwide through the process of cashless payment by using the MyBayar PDRM app and web portal. This venture is being carried out as an attempt to offer convenience to traffic offenders.

We also aim to increase the number of people registering with MyBayar PDRM. Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri via The Star

As reported by The Star, Mohd Yusri said they received great response from the public, who visited their booth at the 2nd Anniversary Madani programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) to settle their summonses.

In their official media release, the police also expressed their deepest gratitude to the public for their cooperation in settling their overdue summonses.

Furthermore, Mohd Yusri also encouraged the public to refrain from committing these offences again to ensure the safety of all road-users.

