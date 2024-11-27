5 UPNM Cadets Kicked Out Of Training Academy and Armed Forces Over Bullying

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Several cadet officers from the Military Training Academy (ALK) at the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) have been slapped with action following several bullying cases.

According to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, the 623rd series of the Armed Forces Council (MAT) meeting held yesterday (26 November) approved the academy’s recommendations against five ALK UPNM Cadet Officers (PK) involved in three abuse cases against other cadets.

The recommendations are that their appointments as cadets be revoked, they are terminated from the Armed Forces and they have to pay compensation to the government calculated from the total expenses incurred during their study period.

Khaled emphasized that the actions taken are not subject to other actions taken by the university or the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Case 1: Iron Abuse against PK Muhammad Salman

The incident was detected during a routine body inspection by trainers on 28 October.

READ MORE: UPNM Iron Case Is Just “Joke That Has Gone Too Far,” Says KL Police Chief

Investigations found that another cadet had physically abused the victim.

As a result, the cadet’s appointment as PK was revoked, his service in ATM was terminated, and he was ordered to pay compensation to the government amounting to RM44,600.20.

“The perpetrator has also been charged in the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Sessions Court under Section 324 of the Penal Code on 8 November 2024, and proceedings are ongoing,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Malaysians Horrified At Yet Another “Iron Bully” Case Involving UPNM Cadets

Case 2: Abuse Against PK Alief Ahsreihan by 3 Perpetrators

In the second case, the abuse against PK Alief Ahsreihan Ahslemy was revealed through initial information received by the Company Commander from a UPNM lecturer.

Investigations found that the abuse involved three perpetrators imposing Corrective Punishment on the victim.

According to Mohamed Khaled, this Corrective Punishment is against the rules set under the ALK PK Standing Orders.

“The three perpetrators had their appointments as PKs revoked, their services in ATM terminated, and were each ordered to pay compensation to the Malaysian Government amounting to RM48,452.75, RM19,481.70, and RM44,600.20,” Mohamed Khaled said in the statement.

Case 3: Physical Injury Abuse Against PK Yeong

The third case involved abuse against PK Yeong Kian Rui.

The physical abuse was identified after trainers became suspicious when the victim requested medical treatment.

Further investigations found that the perpetrator had committed physical misconduct, causing the victim to suffer a “soft tissue injury over lower back secondary to trauma”.

As a result, the perpetrator’s appointment as PK was revoked, his service in ATM was terminated, and he was ordered to pay compensation to the government amounting to RM32,115.95.

Mohamed Khaled emphasized that his ministry would not compromise on any form of abuse occurring in any military institution.

He added that preventive mechanisms would continue to be improved to prevent the recurrence of abuse incidents.

The Ministry of Defence is committed to ensuring that any actions contrary to the established ethics and regulations will be dealt with firmly and severely. The Ministry of Defence hopes that this decision will serve as a lesson to all parties and help restore and strengthen the military values that should be practiced. Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Defence Minister

In addition to the abuse cases mentioned above, the media also reported several other cases allegedly involving cadets at UPNM.

In an incident on 21 October, a 19-year-old victim was allegedly stomped on by a third-year trainee, resulting in rib and spinal fractures.

READ MORE: Student’s Ribs Fractured In Yet Another UPNM Bully Case

At that time, Mohamed Khaled said his ministry handed over the investigation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Previously, the parents of UPNM student Amirul Nashriq Othman, who died from drowning, claimed there were elements of abuse against their son.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.