Top Glove Founder Lim Wee Chai Plans To Live To 120 Years Old

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As ambitious in life as he is in his career, leading disposable glove manufacturer Top Glove Corporation Bhd founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai, said he plans to live to 120 years old.

In his biography book titled “Must Know, Must Do, Must Teach”, which was launched today at Courtyard by Marriott in Setia Alam, Selangor, he mentions an interview with The Star saying that the human body is designed to live for 120 years or more, as long as we know how to take care of it.

“The average lifespan of Malaysians is 76 (years). My original target was to live to 100. But because I am a vegetarian leading a healthy lifestyle, and with better health, knowledge, and experience, I believe I can live up to 120 to serve society longer,” he said in a 2021 interview with The Star.

Lim is currently 66 years old, so he is already halfway to his target age.

The biography also highlighted Jeanne Calment, a Frenchwoman who passed away in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days, the oldest verified age to date.

Lim practices what he calls the “5 Healthy Wells” as his personal philosophy for longevity, which are Clean Well, Eat Well, Work Well, Exercise Well, and Sleep Well.

Since practising this holistic lifestyle for two decades, Lim declares he has hardly fallen ill.

Oldest living and deceased Malaysians to date

How viable is Lim’s goal of reaching 120 years of age? Well so far the title of ‘Oldest Malaysian Man’ is held by Seliman Bandang, a man from Sarawak, who passed away last year at the ripe age of 113.

However, his claimed age is currently unvalidated by the Gerontology Research Group (GRG).

Seliman Bandang holding up his certificate for Malaysia Book of Records. (Image: Gerontology Wiki)

The oldest Malaysian woman was Annamah Abukkuty from Batu Gajah, Perak, who lived for 111 years before passing away. Her age has been validated by the GRG.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is currently 99 years old, and will turn 100 next year in July.

While Lim still has a long way to go, reaching 120 years old is not out of the realm of possibility.

Lim’s “Must Know, Must Do, Must Teach” philosophy

The biography, written by Premilla Mohanlall and Dyll Rohan Selveraj, chronicles Lim’s journey from his hometown in Titi within the district of Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan, to his current role at the helm of Top Glove.

The book offers readers a personal view of his personal and professional life, based on interviews with Lim himself, as well as his family, friends, business associates, and colleagues.

“I see this as an opportunity to contribute to people, the community, and the nation by sharing my experiences and insights. By sharing what I’ve learned, I aim to help others grow and succeed, just as I have benefited from those who shared their knowledge with me,” he said at the biography launch.

In the book, readers can learn about Lim’s management philosophies, including his focus on the 3 Healths: Mental Health, Physical Health, and Financial Health, as well as his strong commitment to ethical business practices and sustainability.

“Must Know, Must Do, Must Teach” is now available at Top Glove’s e-commerce platform TGeBuy as well as their official stores on Shopee and Lazada, and at major bookstores in Malaysia soon.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.