RTM Claims Staff Didn’t Submit Complete Documents For Salary To Be Processed

RTM has responded to the allegations that the company has not paid the company’s piecemeal staff fully.

In a statement, RTM claimed that its English editor, Noor Ainun Jariah Noor Harun, did not submit a complete claim document before it could be processed.

RTM said it was an isolated case and that all RTM piecemeal staff now use the WP10.9 Procurement Procedures method. This means service payment will be received within 7 to 14 working days after the complete document is received.

RTM added that it always ensures that service payments to piecemeal staff are made timely and comply with financial procedures.

Noor Ainun said it’s unjust to pin the blame on her

Noor Ainun has responded to RTM’s statement and said it was unfair for the broadcasting company to claim she “purposely” submitted an incomplete set of documents.

She said she fulfilled her responsibilities on time but having another document to fill after a week of submitting it to her boss was beyond her control. She felt it was unjust to pin the blame on her.

Regardless, she reminded everyone to remember the bigger picture. She explained she spoke about the issue to highlight the systemic issues within the company. Noor Ainun brought up how her other colleagues went without pay for months and how RTM has yet to explain what caused the delay in salary payments.

She looks forward to meeting with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil who promised to look into the matter. She hoped their meeting would result in a permanent solution to ensure piecemeal staff like her would no longer face such issues in the future.

She ended her post by thanking everyone for their support and understanding.

Dismissive comments don’t help Malaysia improve its work culture

The latest update also drew dismissive comments from some who made light of the issue and said it was normal for companies to delay payments.

Another LinkedIn user Sharifah Hani Yasmin, who has publicly voiced support for Noor Ainun, said Malaysians should not normalise the mistreatment of workers if they want the country to achieve true progress.

She explained that the tendency to belittle genuine concerns and disregard workers’ struggles is short-sighted and detrimental to everyone’s collective growth.

She said the dismissive comments are signs that society is still unwilling to address systemic inefficiencies and fails to recognise the value of fair and timely compensation for all.

Sharifah added that the issue of late payments is widespread among freelancers and contract workers across industries.

She ended her post by praising Noor Ainun for courageously speaking up and standing for the rights of workers. She also urged higher-ups to show some empathy for their staff and hoped more people would stand up for what’s right.

