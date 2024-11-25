Remember The Rainbow Swatch Controversy? Court Tells KDN To Return Seized Watches

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Swatch Group has won their lawsuit against the Malaysian government, specifically the Home Ministry (KDN), after the sudden seizure of their Pride Collection between 13 and 15 May 2023.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court today ruled that the 172 watches, promoting the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community, be returned to the watchmaker company.

READ MORE: Everything You Need To Know About Malaysia’s Ban of pro-LGBTQ Swatch Products

The Swatch Group was represented by counsels Nizam Bashir and Kee Hui Yee.

Nizam Bashir, Kee Hui Yee, and two representatives of Swatch group – picture by Sayuti Zainudin. (Credit Malay Mail)

The seizure of the watches was deemed “illegal” by the High Court. The items are to be returned within 14 days from the date of the order.

A total of 11 Swatch outlets all over the country were raided last year. Nine different designs from the Pride Collection were seized with a total amount of seized watches adding up to RM64,795.

READ MORE: Swatch Sues Malaysian Gov Over Pride Watches Seizure Worth RM64,000

The prohibition order on items promoting the LGBT community was declared on 9 August, 2023, three months after the seizure of said products.

In their judicial review application, the Swatch Group specified the Home Ministry’s Secretary-General, the ministry’s secretary of the enforcement division, the Home Minister and the government as the first, second, third, and fourth respondents accordingly.

READ MORE: Swatch CEO Says No LGBT Reference On Pride Watches

READ MORE: Seized Watches Had ‘LGBTQ’ Inscription, Swatch Denies Accusations

READ MORE: Swatch’s “Pride Collection” Watches Confiscated By Home Ministry

Justice Amarjeet Singh conveyed this point, further stating that the Swatch Group (M) did not breach any laws prior to the declaration of the ban by the Home Ministry.

He also elaborated that the Swatch Group (M) could file a separate legal bid for compensation on possible damages of the seized items.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.