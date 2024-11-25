Outrage Over Cat-Dragging Incident In KL, Animal Lovers Demand Justice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Stray animals and pets seem to have a hard time living in Malaysia, with animal abuse cases on the rise as evidence.

A video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter) recently shows a man dragging a cat down a corridor by a rope or a leash.

The cat is seen struggling and resisting the man who was trying to “walk” it, before it collapsed on the floor and dragged further down the corridor.

Many in the comments section condemned the man’s actions, with some also expressing their anger towards the person recording the video for not taking any action.

Animal rights group Stray Animal Feeders of Malaysia (SAFM) reported in a Facebook post recently that the incident took place at Scott Garden (SOHO) on Old Klang road, where the man lives.

Furthermore, SAFM was informed that the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has rescued the cat for further examination, while the man involved is currently being investigated by authorities.

The video brought about another problematic issue

The video’s caption, which reads “Cari Cina ni sampai jumpa!” or “Look for this Chinese person until he’s found!” has racist implications to it.

Further in the comments section of the video, a number of individuals echoed this negative sentiment by throwing racist remarks about the race the man belongs to.

These sort of comments are extremely problematic towards the community, which is why there are also those who advised against bringing up racial stereotypes and blanket discriminatory remarks.

What to do if you witness animals being abused

If you see an animal being abused, is malnourished, or needing help, SAFM advises the public to take photos or a video and report the situation to them via their hotline at 013-706 6770, or contact the DVS.

Under Malaysian law, the Animal Welfare Act 2015 is there to help animals get justice against cruelty. Animal abusers or pet owners can be accountable for any bad actions towards animals, and can be fined or serve jail time for cruel acts against animals.

