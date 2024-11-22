Terengganu Records 53 Underage Marriages Since 2022

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There has been 53 recorded cases of underage marriages in Terengganu involving female teenagers from 2022 to 2024.

State Committee Chair for Welfare, Women, Family, and National Unity Maliaman Kassim said the district of Kemaman recorded the highest with 15 cases, according to a report by Harian Metro.

Following that was Besut with 13 cases, Dungun with seven, Kuala Terengganu with five, Setiu five, Hulu Terengganu three, Marang three, and Kuala Nerus two.

“Among the reasons for these marriages are to prevent unforeseen situations like pregnancy out of wedlock and promiscuity,” Maliaman said.

He was responding to a question raised by Yusop Majid (Permaisuri-Bersatu) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday (21 November) about the rate of underage marriages, particularly among female children.

Maliaman further explained that most of the teenage girls who got married were no longer attending school, and marriage was seen as a way to prevent them from falling into social issues.

Psychological effects of underage marriage in female children

A 2022 study published on the National Library of Medicine found that depression was the most reported mental disorder in married girls under the age of 18.

Anxiety, phobias, psychological distress, substance misuse, negative well-being, and anti social personality disorders were reported less frequently, although they are present.

The study’s findings also highlight significant emotional distress and specific mental health conditions are linked to child marriage, although there are still gaps in understanding this.

Despite acknowledgement of negative impacts of the practice on reproductive health, mental health consequences are largely overlooked.

Another study of 97 countries showed that child marriage posed significant risk for HIV, infant mortality, and maternal health given higher rates of unprotected sex among young wives who have difficulties negotiating condom use when husbands have multiple partners, and refusal of unwanted sex.

Child marriage before the age of 18 affects 12 million young women globally, annually. This harmful practice can limit the developmental outcomes of girls and children born into this union.

UNICEF Malaysia published a fact sheet revealing that married underaged girls are more vulnerable to domestic violence.

Additionally, many married children suffer disrupted emotional and psychological development.

The fact sheet also highlighted that married children are less likely to remain in school, leading to a higher risk of sustained poverty.

Perhaps the most horrifying consequence of child marriage is that complications during pregnancy and childbirth are the leading cause of death for girls between ages 15 and 19, bearing the fact that the infant mortality rate is higher for teenage mothers.

