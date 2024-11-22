“Last Time Cannot, Now Can?” – No Joy For PMX On Private Companies Covering 80% Of His Official Visits

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After a week of being absent from Dewan Rakyat sessions due to official matters overseas, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim became the center of attention once again on Thursday (21 November).

This follows the Tambun Member of Parliament’s explanation regarding the cost of his recent travels and official visits overseas, which were borne up to 80% by the private sector.

Anwar said the approach was implemented under his administration to ensure that the expenses of official visits abroad were managed as efficiently as possible.

He added that the companies which assisted also had business and investment interests in the country.

Despite Anwar’s efforts to reduce the country’s expenditure by implementing the initiative, there are parties who questioned the method.

PAS Information Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari described the government’s action of accepting the sponsorship from private companies as a precedent to questions about conflicts of interest.

In addition, Ahmad Fadhli also questioned whether the sponsors were simply generous, or considered it a strategic investment with a promised return.

U-Turn by the government?

Back in 2022, Anwar’s administration made a rule to not allow the financing of overseas visits by public employees through private sector sponsorships, and instead is to be funded through government contracts.

The matter was stated through a new circular for overseas assignments related to government procurement PK2.14, which came into effect in December 2021.

The circular stated various conditions for the contract tender including a list of specific overseas assignments, as well as the number of government representatives allowed to go on the visit.

PMX visits 4 countries to attract new business investments

Previously, the media had reported that Anwar made visits to Egypt, Arab Saudi, Peru, and Brazil from 9 November to 19 November.

The 11-day tour to visit the four countries was to strengthen strategic cooperation and generate large investment potential for Malaysia.

However, there are parties who raised questions about whether this initiative fulfills the governance fought for by the Unity Government all this time.

This has caused concerns over the private company providing the sponsorship getting a certain renumeration.

At the same time, the public does not want to see any groups or parties being given special treatment just because they helped sponsor government programs or activities.

