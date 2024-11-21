Khairul Aming’s Sambal And Dendeng Nyet Are Now Halal-Certified

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local celebrity chef Khairul Aming recenty announced that two of his most popular products – Sambal Nyet Berapi and Dendeng Nyet Berapi – are now halal-certified by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

He posted a video on instagram yesterday (20 November) with the caption “Alhamdulillah Dendeng and Sambal Nyet are now certified HALAL by JAKIM”.

The 31-year-old culinary influencer said the newly-acquired halal certification will open up more opportunities for his products in foreign markets.

He also mentioned that there will be a new product to be launched next year, making it the third product coming out of his factory.

Khairul also mentioned in the post that his business has already earned a MeSTI certification, which is required if you want to start a food manufacturing company in Malaysia.

MeSTI stands for Makanan Selamat Tanggungjawab Industri which translates to “Food Sale Is The Responsibility of the Industry” in English. Factors such as hygiene in food preparation and handling, proper maintenance of food production facilities, and careful packaing of products matter greatly in obtaining this certification.

Khairul also hopes to acquire the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) for his factory in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

HACCP is a science-based system that identifies, evaluates, and controls safety hazards to help ensure food safety and quality.

What a halal certification is and the requirements to obtain it

The word ‘halal’ comes from an Arabic term that means “permitted”, or more specifically, “permitted in Islam”.

Any food establishment which carries the halal-certified logo must only serve food under the following conditions:

Does not originate from or contain any part from animals that are forbidden to Muslims, or animals that were not slaughtered according to Islamic law (disembelih). Does not contain any materials that is considered impure in Islam. Not prepared, processed, or manufactured using equipment or utensils that are not free from impurities as defined by Islamic law. At the stage of preparation, processing or storage, it must not be in contact with, or stored near any type of food that does not meet the requirements of the three conditions mentioned before.

Application for a halal certification is divided into 9 categories:

Food and beverage products Cosmetic products Pharmaceutical products Food premises Consumer goods Logistic services Slaughterhouses Contract manufacturing Medical device products

If let’s say you’re applying for a halal certificate for your restaurant, that falls under the food premises category.

The application for this category is subject to three groups of conditions which are the general conditions, special conditions, and additional conditions.

Of course, the halal certification does not come for free. There are two fees that need to be paid before your premises will be issued the certification: processing fees, which cost between RM20 to RM200, and certification fees, which costs RM100 a year for a halal certification under the food premises category.

However, if you are running a catering or food preparation service and convention center kitchen, the certification fees are between RM100 and RM700 depending on your annual turnover value.

How to apply for a halal certification

A halal certification can be applied through the MyeHalal online portal.

The first step is to register your company and after doing so, you will need to wait for JAKIM to confirm your registration which will take no more than 24 hours.

You will then be notified by JAKIM to submit related documents within 5 working days. After they are satisfied with all the documents and information you provided, they will ask you to make the payment for processing. This payment must be made in 14 working days.

The next step is to wait for an audit from JAKIM. They will most likely perform an audit on your business’ premises. After the audit, you will need to wait for a Field Audit Report from JAKIM.

Finally, JAKIM will present your application to the Halal Verification Panel and if approved, you will receive a halal certificate for your business.

Getting a halal certification is quite an arduos process and many conditions are required to be met, with no exceptions.

However, it’s really beneficial to obtain one as the halal market is not only huge here in Malaysia but is growing globally as well.

A report by Vantage Market Research said the global halal food market was valued at US$2194.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of US$6044.5 billion by 2030.

