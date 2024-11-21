AeroDarat Staff Suspended Following Assault On NTL Traveller

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The “officer” who allegedly physically assaulted a foreign traveller with a Not to Land (NTL) notice at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA1) has been revealed to be an AeroDarat Services (ADS) staff member. He wasn’t a staff member of Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad (MAHB).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ADS staff member had been given a show-cause letter and suspended from duty. The decision was made in order for ADS, the ground handling service provider, to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to Loke, the staff claimed to have been provoked by the traveller with the NTL notice. It resulted in physical assault and verbal exchanges.

Loke emphasized that the staff’s actions were indefensible, stressing that professionalism is always required, regardless of the circumstances.

Based on established procedures following the international standard, the airline is responsible for managing any NTL traveller instead of the Immigration Department or MAHB.

In this case, Loke said MAHB provided a room for the NTL traveller to wait for his return flight.

Previously, a traveller who received an NTL notice recorded an altercation between the ADS staff member and another traveller. The ADS staff member hit the other traveller in the face before telling him to enter another room.

READ MORE: [Watch] “Officer” Caught On Camera Punching Foreigner At KLIA, Immigration Says Not Their Man

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.