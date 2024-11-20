[Watch] “Officer” Caught On Camera Punching Foreigner At KLIA, Immigration Says Not Their Man

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A traveller who was given the immigration department’s “Not to Land” (NTL) notice recently recorded the alleged mistreatment experienced by travellers who weren’t allowed to enter the country.

In one of the clips, an unidentified individual smacked a foreign traveller’s face with his hand before telling the man to go into another room. It’s unknown why the man, allegedly an officer, hit the foreign traveller.

Some criticised the officer’s unprofessional actions and urged the authorities to be more humane when dealing with foreigners.

However, some acknowledged that they didn’t know the whole story but believed the officer had his reasons.

Nevertheless, most agreed that everyone should be treated well and with respect.

Last year, Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister, Tiong King Sing, was involved in a commotion at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, revealing an alleged case of corruption and abuse of power by immigration officers against foreign travellers.

The immigration department issued a statement

The Director of the Immigration Department, Dato Zakaria Shaaban denied that the individual is an immigration officer.

He said the department is responsible for the country’s safety and every foreign traveller needs to fulfil each requirement to enter Malaysia.

He said travellers who fail to meet the requirement will be given an NTL notice.

Under Section 24 of the Immigration Act 1959/63, foreign travellers who were given the NTL notice will be passed over to the airlines to be sent home immediately.

Travellers with NTL notice will be placed in a holding lounge (HL) while waiting to be deported. The lounge is equipped with air conditioners and benches and is situated near toilet facilities. The travellers in the holding lounge are also given meals three times a day by the airlines.

The immigration department reiterated its commitment to give the best service to the rakyat and foreign travellers entering Malaysia.

