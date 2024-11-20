‘Merarau’ And ‘Cicipan’ Are Among New Alternative Terms For Meal Times

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For as long as we can remember, terms like makan pagi, makan petang and makan malam have been used to refer to breakfast, lunch, and dinner respectively.

In line with modern naming conventions, many new words and terms have been introduced by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) to help familiarise Malaysians with using them in their daily lives.

Recently, a Facebook post by Malaysia Mendidik shared alternative names for meal times that can be used in place of the usual ones.

For example, sarapan can be used in place of makan pagi for breakfast, while minum rehat pagi can be said as kudapan for morning tea break.

Lunch is usually called makan tengahari but you can also say merarau under the new naming convention.

Tea time is simply said as minum petang, but you can now say cicipan.

Interestingly, there is no alternative name for dinner, and the term remains as makan malam.

Supper, which is usually called minum malam, is now called gabi.

Image: Facebook | Malaysia Mendidik

A Facebook post by DBP in 2018 revealed that words like kudapan, cicipan, and gabi have been long introduced to the public as an alternative to existing words.

DBP also explained in the post that the words are not new designated words to replace the existing ones, and that they are part of a dialect in the Malay language.

12 new words were added to DBPs online dictionary recently

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek appealed to the public to accept that the Malay language continues to evolve, seeing how Bahasa Melayu is versatile and has absorbed words from regional dialects and other languages.

Some Malay words used often in the past are now considered classic such as “tetuang udara” is now “radio” and the word “ujana” is now widely used to refer to the “gardens of books and knowledge.”

Among the new words included in the dictionary are:

intiha (ending or conclusion)

mahsul (yield or harvest)

purbasangka (prejudice)

tatanan (systems or rules agreed upon collectively)

taakul (reasoning or logical evaluation)

kesenjangan (inequality)

tiwikrama (a significant change through effort)

walhasil (as a result of)

kebinekaan (diversity)

tatakelola (effective administration).

maha kaya (ultra-rich)

However, the Yang di-Pertua Dewan Negara and fomer communications minister Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Utama Rais Yatim had spoken out about the new words, among them being “ketimbang” that was introduced by Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Rais has urged DBP not to be too quick to include the word “ketimbang” and other terms that are considered perverse in the dictionary.

Ketimbang in Malay means “compared to” or “than”. It’s used to show a comparison between two things or situations.

Rais said the people don’t say “ketimbang”, but rather “berbanding dengan”.

He went on to say “Malays really like to abuse their own people. Don’t abuse your own language”.

Image: Facebook | Rais Yatim

While it may take us some time to incorporate these new words in every day conversations, some of them may become the norm in the future and it might be good to just know them.

After all, kebinekaan is a big part of Malaysia, even in linguistics.

