“Did They Use ChatGPT?” Netizens Slam Chagee’s Horrid Use Of BM

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (19 November), Chinese premium tea brand Chagee got itself into some trouble after a video that went viral sparked outrage in the social media community.

Since then, Chagee has issued a statement to address the controversy, but faced even more criticism when netizens spotted the badly translated Bahasa Melayu version.

The statement’s BM version has an odd tone, as though it was translated word for word from English to BM, or maybe even translated from Mandarin to English to BM.

Check out the statement below and see if you find the BM writing strange too.

Users on X asked if Chagee had used AI software like ChatGPT to write the statement in BM, which may explain why the translation is so broken.

Others simply commented on Chagee’s atrocious command of BM, accusing the brand of wanting to attract the Malay Muslim market without committing to it.

Even the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has a better command of Bahasa Melayu, as shown in his X post about his meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

Bersama Perdana Menteri Malaysia @AnwarIbrahim, yang juga merupakan Pengerusi ASEAN.



Pertemuan pertama ini akan membolehkan kami mempererat hubungan antara negara kami, khususnya dalam bidang peralihan tenaga, salah satu keutamaan bersama kami. pic.twitter.com/eJScH4mJ6Y — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 18, 2024

At the moment, there is already a #BoycottChagee movement on X after the ‘Tear & Win’ contest controversy, and even an alleged discriminatory hiring process.

The original post by X user @kookgull has since been taken down, after Chagee allegedly contacted their previous company in response to the post.

The controversial contest rigging video, first shared by X (formerly Twitter) user naquib, showed a Chagee employee caught on camera sorting cups which had prize tickets in them in an act that made it look like the lucky draw event was being rigged.

Chagee then reached out to naquib requesting the video to be taken down and threatened him with legal action if he refused to. The video was then taken down but other X users had already downloaded and reuploaded it on their own accounts.

The X community were angry at Chagee for using an intimidating tone on naqib and for threatening him with legal action.

READ MORE: Here’s The Tea On Chagee Malaysia’s Contest Controversy

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.