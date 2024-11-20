Ascott Malaysia Leads Green Hospitality With Global Sustainable Tourism Council Certification

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ascott Malaysia, a leader in the global serviced residence and hotel industry, proudly becomes the first hotel chain in Malaysia to be certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) across all 14 operating properties.

The award ceremony was held yesterday at Alva KL atop Ascott Star KLCC with Country General Manager, Mondi Mecja, and the respective managers of the hotel chain stepping on the podium to receive the prized certificates.

Achieving GSTC certification reflects our team’s tireless efforts to integrate sustainability into every facet of our operations. It is a testament to our responsibility to our associates, guests, communities, and the environment. We will continue to set new benchmarks for sustainable hospitality in Malaysia. Mondi Mecja, Country General Manager, Ascott Malaysia

The achievement is a milestone in Ascott Malaysia’s journey to redefine green hospitality, as it joins an elite group of organizations worldwide committed to minimizing environmental impact and promoting positive social and cultural engagement.

The GSTC certification recognizes Ascott Malaysia’s continuous dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and operational sustainability which aligns with global standards for sustainable tourism.

Some of the key certified properties include Ascott Star KLCC, Ascott Kuala Lumpur, Lyf Chinatown, Somerset Kuala Lumpur, Somerset Damansara Uptown Petaling Jaya, Citadines Prai Penang, Ascott Gurney Penang, and Oakwood Kuala Lumpur.

Mondi Mecja, Country General Manager of Ascott Malaysia standing with general managers and representatives with the GSTC certificates in hand. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

What are some of the green initiatives in Ascott properties?

At Ascott Kuala Lumpur and Citadines Prai Penang, rainwater harvesting systems collect and repurpose water for irrigation and cleaning. This helps to conserve precious water resources in urban settings.

Meanwhile, Ascott Kuala Lumpur, Somerset Kuala Lumpur, Somerset Damansara Uptown PJ, Somerset Medini Iskandar Puteri use energy-efficient LED lighting, motion sensors, and solar panels to reduce energy consumption while maintaining a seamless guest experience.

The Ascott brand has also done away with single-use plastics, significantly cutting waste across all its properties. Guests are now greeted with refillable amenities and reusable bottles.

The brand also believes that sustainability isn’t just about the backend but also creating opportunities for guests to contribute. Programmes such as towel and linen reuse initiatives empower guests to play a part in conserving resources. Additionally, there are in-room reminders to gently encourage sustainable practices, making sustainability a shared journey between Ascott and its guests.

This year, Ascott Malaysia made waves during World Cleanup Day with staff from Ascott Gurney Penang and Citadines Prai Penang rolling up their sleeves to clean up Tanjung Tokong Beach and Bukit Minyak’s River Trail.

Moving forward, Ascott Malaysia aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is part of a broader commitment under CapitaLand’s 2030 Sustainability Master Plan.

