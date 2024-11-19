Spudman Spots Malaysians At Stall, Videos Them For Posterity Shoutout

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok spud sensation Spudman attracts customers from all over the world just for a taste of the jacket potatoes he serves out of his trailer in Tamworth, Staffordshire in the UK.

His clientel include poeple who have travelled from as far as Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and even Malaysia.

In one of his recent TikTok posts, Spudman, whose real name is Ben Newman, greets three Malaysians who stopped by his food trailer to order some of his famous jacket potatoes.

“All the way from Malaysia for a jacket spud, would you believe that?” Ben said smilingly.

The video goes on to show Ben’s point of view as he assembles a fresh, steaming hot potato with slices of cheese, baked beans, chilli con carne, crispy onions, pulled pork, and some seasonings.

In an act of generosity, Ben told the Malaysian boys that the jacket potatoes they ordered were on the house.

“Since you came all the way from Malaysia, the least we can do is it’s on us. That’s free,” he told the boys.

After that, they took a picture with the famous Spudman and went on their way to snack on their spuds.

Who is Spudman exactly?

Known for his signature pink mohawk, dynamic personality, and the jacket potatoes he sells, Ben Newman has amassed a whopping 2.3 million followers on TikTok and became somewhat of a global internet sensation.

He found unexpected fame on the social media platform by live-streaming about his culinary advice and daily activities such as buying ingredients, preparing and selling his potatoes, and serving customers.

The 39-year-old is the son of a potato merchant who supplied the stall he works in now, which he took over after the previous owners retired.

Ever since then, Ben has been selling spuds (another word for potato in the UK) from the same stall for the past 20 years.

What’s on Spudman’s menu?

Spudman sells baked potatoes with various fillings such as chicken curry, tuna mayo and sweet corn, baked beans, and chilli con carne.

Since his newfound online stardom, the business was propelled to new levels of success, selling up to 1,500 spuds per day.

If you’re feeling adventurous, Spudman’s trailer can be found in the town of Tamworth, which is about a 40 minute drive out from the center of Birmingham (home of the Peaky Blinders!).

Would you travel halfway across the world to try one of Spud Man’s jacket potatoes?

