[Watch] Speeding VIP Escort Vehicle Crashes Into Car On PLUS Highway

Yesterday (17 November), a dashcam recording that went viral on social media showed a speeding police escort vehicle, believed to be accompanying an unidentified VIP, crashing into a car.

In the video uploaded on TikTok by @sagaunlimited, the collision caused a woman, who is believed to be the driver of the Proton Saga that was hit, to scream in shock while a child can be heard crying as well.

The crash severely damaged the Proton, with its driver’s side rear quarter panel crushed nearly up to the C-pillar. (Image: TikTok | sagaunlimited)

The same video also showed a Toyota Camry that sustained damage from the incident, although it cannot yet be determined whether the crash was due to an accident or otherwise.

Police investigate crash involving an escort and public vehicle

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is currently investigating the incident involving the public vehicle and the police escort car which happened at Kilometer 259 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) last Saturday (16 November).

According to Bernama, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said he had received information about the accident.

“Information of the crash that went viral was when PDRM officers were escorting a VIP on the NSE.

“The investigation found that a crash took place on 16 November at Kilometer 259 of the North-South Expressway heading south involving two vehicles based on the report received,” he said.

According to Yusry, the case is still under JSPT investigation to get more information about the incident.

He also encouraged members of the public with information about the crash to come forward to with assist the investigation.

A traumatising experience for the driver

The owner of the TikTok account who posted the video claimed that the person involved in the incident is their sister.

They said the collision, which happened so suddenly and without warning, caused their sister to have a panic attack.

“My sister got a panic attack, even after reaching home she was still traumatised,” the caption wrote.

Widespread criticism over high-speed VIP convoys

Netizens on social media have criticised the danger posed by VIP convoys, especially during poor weather conditions.

Just for the record, anyone obstructing VIP convoys with police escorts can be fined RM10,000 and jailed for two years under the Police Act 1967.

