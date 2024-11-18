Melaka Revokes ‘Datuk’ Title From GISB CEO, Effective Immediately

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISB) is a name no longer unfamiliar in the Malaysian community, especially when it’s allegedly related to heresy.

Melaka announced today (18 November) that it has revoked the title of ‘Datuk’ conferred upon Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, with immediate effect.

In a statement, State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad said that Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, as advised by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, has directed that Nasiruddin be immediately stripped of the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM) award, which carries the ‘Datuk’ title.

He said Nasiruddin’s name has also been removed from the state’s 2024 honours recipients list.

Nasiruddin was previously conferred the honour on 25 August.

GISB came under extreme scrutiny sometime in September this year, following allegations of child exploitation and religious misconduct.

Local authorities raided 20 charity homes linked to the group in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in an operation named Op Global to investigate the allegations.

Rehabilitation of rescued GISB children have begun

The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) has started rehabilitation programmes for the children rescued from GISB using a special module call the Islamic Education Module, according to The Star.

State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said Mais’ agency, the Darul Ehsan Islamic Foundation has also provided the children with basic needs.

“The module aims to strengthen the faith and belief in the true and pure Islamic creed.

“JAIS and MAIS have involved 45 Jais teachers in carrying out the faith rehabilitation programmes for 210 children,” he said in the report.

Rehab efforts for rescued GISB kids extends to reuniting them with their families

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the rehabilitation’s focus extends to reuniting the children rescued under Op Global with their parents and families.

The rehabilitation measures involves experts to ensure that the children can reintegrate safely into society, and reduce trauma risk from being victims of GISB, he said in a Dewan Rakyat session today.

During a question-and-answer session, Na’im said the rehabilitation efforts require dedication and commitment of various parties to ensure the children are not neglected and can resume normal lives in society.

JAIS to take action on GISB members violating Syariah law

A recent media report revealed that only 100 of 231 GISB members arrested in Op Global who claimed to be married had marriage documents.

State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said it is based on checks made by the Department of Islamic Religion Selangor (JAIS) through the Malaysian Marriage Management System and other online systems.

“Checks have found only 100 out of 231 individuals (in the GISB circle) who claimed to be married have marriage records.

“From a law enforcement point of view, JAIS will take action regarding the violation of the state’s sharia rules and laws.

“Among those that can be investigated is Section 12(c) related to violating the fatwa under the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment 1995 and investigations regarding marriages of GISB members refer to the Selangor Islamic Law Enactment 2003,” he said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly conference today.

