Malaysia’s Sandra Lim Secures Top 30 Spot At 73rd Miss Universe Pageant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

At the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, which attracted a record 125 delegates from all around the world, Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 Sandra Lim secured a coveted place in the Top 30, marking a historic occasion for the country.

The selection committee was enthralled by her outstanding performance during the preliminary round, which took place on November 14 in Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

This remarkable outcome is especially significant for Malaysia, as it’s the country’s first Miss Universe placement in 54 years.

Josephine Lena Wong was the last Malaysian to get this honor in 1970.

“I’m very grateful and honoured to represent Malaysia. I have always aimed for a placement and it has been my dream to make Malaysia proud.

“This achievement is dedicated to my country, family, friends, the incredible Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation (MUMO) team, and all my amazing fans who have supported me every step of the way,” expressed Sandra.

Sandra is a multi-talented actress, model, and martial artist who has achieved success in a number of different disciplines. She won a National Wushu gold medal at the age of 13 and placed first runner-up in an international pageant in 2022 as a result of her hard work and dedication.

She has balanced her acting profession with intense training, making extensive preparations for the Miss Universe pageant despite her hectic schedule.

Sandra spent two months honing her abilities and perfecting her stage presence after winning the title of Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 in September.

The Malaysian Miss Universe is similarly impressive in her dedication to humanitarian concerns. She dedicates her life to promoting access to school for disadvantaged kids, especially for mistreated kids who face social obstacles.

She also actively supports the expansion of possibilities for underprivileged children as an ambassador for Shelter Home For Children.

National Director of MUMO Eleen Yong also expressed her pride towards Sandra.

“We are immensely proud of Sandra for her outstanding performance on the global stage.

“Her dedication, grace, and intelligence have brought honour to Malaysia. MUMO is committed to supporting Sandra throughout her journey, and we look forward to witnessing her continued success,” Eleen said.

Ezuwan Ismail, the designer behind Sandra’s national costume, added to this sentiment saying “Sandra brought Malaysian heritage to life on stage with elegance and strength, and I couldn’t be prouder. Watching her embody Princess Walinong Sari through her performance was the result of her hard work and dedication.”

In the National Costume segment, Sandra showcased her martial arts skills with a captivating Wushu performance, impressing the audience and judges alike.

By eliminating age and marital status limits for this year’s competition, MUMO has made a big step toward inclusivity.

A new generation of empowered people have been inspired by this progressive action, which has made it possible for women of all ages and backgrounds to join, including married and single mothers.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.