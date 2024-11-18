Journalist Associations Demand Explanation On Print And Publishing Act Amendment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three journalist associations recently issued a joint statement demanding an explanation from the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) regarding a decision to amend the Printing Presses and Publishing Act 1984 (PPPA).

National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJM), Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ), and Gerakan Media Malaysia (GeramM) said the demand for clarification was made following rumours that the conditions and penalties for the media would be expanded and tightened under the amendment.

“Based on the information received, the amendment by KDN includes restoring the licence renewal requirement (every three years) and expanding the definition of publication, including digital and electronic content,” they said in the statement dated 16 November.

The groups also expressed their concerns about how online platforms and user-generated content will be monitored and controlled under the amendments.

“NUJM, CIJ, and GeramM takes this news seriously because it (the rumours) is feared to be true and will have a major impact on media organisations and personnel, as well as undermining media freedom in Malaysia,” they added.

All three associations, through the statement, have urged KDN to come forward to give an explanation involving the proposed amendment, so that they may provide a clearer picture to other media organisations.

Commenting further, NUJM, CIJ and GeramM said the government should show interest in their commitment to reform with no effort to undermine media freedom, especially when the government plans to present the Malaysian Media Council Bill.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has since responded to the matter, saying KDN will hold an engagement session with media practioners to obtain feedback and suggestions related to the amendment of the PPPA.

“We ask them to look into the proposal. It’s a proposal after all, not a final decision. Give KDN a chance to explain.

“If for example, at the end of the session, there is a conflicting view of discipline, media freedom, human rights, or the elements of control we hope for are seen to cause harm, we’ll discuss it at that time,” he said to Astro Awani.

Interestingly, Saifuddin said in May that KDN will not be making any amendments to the Act.

Printing Presses And Publications Act 1984

The Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 governs the usage of printing presses and the printing, importation, reproduction, publishing and distribution of publications in Malaysia.

In 1987, a controversial amendment was made after Operation Lalang (Ops Lalang), where all printing presses were required to renew their licence annually through the Ministry of Home Affairs and was seen as a move to curtail press freedom.

Some claim that the law is limiting political debate, suppressing political opponents, and distorting the news that is supplied to consumers, despite the fact that its goals were to preserve authentic news articles, establish a controlled press industry, and give reporters legal guidelines.

The Act has drawn criticism for restricting Malaysians’ right to free speech, which is protected by Article 10 of the Constitution and can be restricted by Parliament. The Act allegedly “empowers the Minister to exercise virtually total control over the print media”.

The 1987 revision to the Act also created an expulsion clause that prevented the courts from questioning the Home Affairs Minister’s conduct, which drew intense criticism.

