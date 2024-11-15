DBKL Refutes Double Standards Claim In Bangsar Wheel Clamping Operation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user Clinton complained a few days ago that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers clamped his car but let owners of expensive vehicles off the hook.

He claimed that the more expensive cars parked illegally were not clamped and asked whether the rich could break the rules. He also alleged that the officers said nothing when he asked about the double standard.

Clinton added that he had paid the fee but asked where the justice was in the matter.

In the comments, some people claimed this was the norm everywhere and implied that the rich get away with it.

Due to the uproar, DBKL issued a statement to clarify matters. They denied the allegations of double standards during their wheel-clamping operation in Bangsar on 11 November.

DBKL said the clamping was carried out in accordance with its standard operating procedures with no preferential treatment given.

DBKL shared that 13 vehicles on Jalan Telawi 1, 3, and 4, including a Perodua Bezza, were clamped that day.

DBKL reiterated that the clamping was carried out fairly and transparently, citing that the Perodua Bezza (belonging to Clinton) was clamped at 1.09pm. The clamp was removed at 1.30pm near Q Bistro at Jalan Telawi 4.

The city hall also explained that certain vehicles weren’t clamped because it’s against their SOP to clamp vehicles with occupants inside.

In this case, DBKL claimed its officers had instructed the drivers inside their vehicles to move from the area.

DBKL reiterated that it’s committed to adhere to the principle of justice without double standards and all actions taken are transparent, firm, and aimed at ensuring the comfort and safety of the people without prejudice.

