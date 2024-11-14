[Watch] GDEX Driver Who Ran Over Sleeping Stray Dog Sparks Anger

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many people were angered after watching a video where a delivery driver ran over a stray dog in Taman Seri Bunut in Banting, Selangor.

In the viral clip, a van turning around the corner ran over a dog that was sleeping on the edge of a road bump on 6 November.

The dog could then be seen twitching in pain on the ground after the van drove off without stopping.

Due to the backlash, GD Express (GDEX) Sdn Bhd issued a statement to address the matter. GDEX apologised and regretted that it was an accident by its driver.

GDEX has suspended the driver from his duties and will take further disciplinary actions. The company promised to enhance their safety procedures and protocols as well

They thanked the public for bringing the issue to their attention and hoped to prevent similar incidences in the future.

Despite the apology, some still believe the driver ran over the dog on purpose. Some said it was a big dog and there was no way the driver couldn’t see the dog.

Meanwhile, another netizen said GDEX could be more sincere and at least donate to stray shelters to help the animals. They also hoped GDEX would educate their staff to have more empathy.

Sadly, there have been no updates on the dog’s condition.

Animal welfare groups demand reform to protect strays

Due to the numerous cases of harming strays, some animal welfare groups have submitted a memorandum to the Parliament to demand legislative reform to protect stray animals.

The initiative is organised by the Global Human Rights Federation in collaboration with Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) and the Malaysian Animal Welfare Association.

SAFM president Kalaivanan Ravichandran said the memorandum was received by deputy law and institutional reform minister M Kula Segaran, Bera MP and former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Kampar MP Chong Zhemin, and several others.

Some of the key demands in the memorandum include:

Have the government set up a body under the Prime Minister’s Department to monitor, enforce, and support humane practices in animal welfare nationwide. Hopefully, this body will oversee the local authorities’ compliance with humane practices and address animal cruelty cases.

Reform the Animal Welfare Act 2015 to include prohibiting cruel treatment of strays and harsh capture techniques.

Mandating a national trap-neuter-return programme.

District regulation of animal breeders.

Transform animal pounds operated by local authorities into no-kill facilities to ensure rehabilitation and adoptions can take place.

