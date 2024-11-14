Siti Nurhaliza Is Officially Malaysia’s 3rd Biduanita Negara!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The debate is over!

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin officially joins a very short, but prestigious list of Malaysians recognised as Biduanita Negara.

The title was presented to the singer at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s (MOTAC) 2024 National Arts Awards last night by Raja Permaisuri Agong, Raja Zarith Sofia.

In a statement on her Instagram @ctdk, Siti Nurhaliza said the award was more than just a recognition of her achievements in the music industry, but a symbol of appreciation to all artists who have always been championing the beauty of Malaysia’s culture and music.

“This honour and trust is a responsibility for me personally to continue championing arts and culture especially in the field of music so it continues to shine and flourish through the years,” she said.

Siti Nurhaliza expressed her gratitude to Allah SWT for bestowing upon her the talent that she has used ti inspire positivity and good.

She also thanked the government, MOTAC and the Communications Ministry for the award.

The first Malaysian to be awarded the title Biduanita Negara was Puan Sri Saloma back in 1978 followed by Datuk Sharifah Aini in 2006.

This isn’t an annual title which makes it even more prestigious and meaningful.

Her fans on social media had been proposing the idea for months following her successful concert at the Axiata Arena earlier this year.

This led to a debate among Malaysians on whether she was deserving of the title.

READ MORE: Is Siti Nurhaliza “Biduanita Negara” Material? We List Down Her Achievements So You Decide

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil in April said at the time the matter was being discussed internally, hinting at its possibility.

READ MORE: 8th Wonder Of The World She Is Not But Siti Nurhaliza Is Still A Phenomenon

Prestigious Biduan and Biduanita Negara title

The title Biduan and Biduanita Negara is a recognition of artists who have contributed immensely to the music industry.

The first title was given in 1978 and before tonight, only four have had the honour of being recognised as Biduan and Biduanita Negara.

Apart from Saloma and Sharifah Aini, the only male singers to have received the award are Datuk Ahmad Jais and Tan Sri SM Salim.

What about Tan Sri P. Ramlee?

The word biduan, or biduanita (indicating female) refers to a singer.

P. Ramlee’s career covered a wider range within the arts and entertainment industry, and he is the first Malaysian to be awarded the title Seniman Agong Negara.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.