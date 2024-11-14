Mother & Friends Jailed & Fined For Keeping 3YO Son In Cat Cage & Physically Abusing Him

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 20-year-old mother was sentenced to 14 days in prison and fined RM10,000 after pleading guilty to physically abusing her three-year-old son at an apartment in Taman Danau Desa, Brickfields. She was also ordered to perform 240 hours of community service.

She had locked her son in a cat cage for seven hours while she went to work. She had also pleaded guilty to a second charge of wrapping her child with cellophane tape at the same place at 3.58pm on 21 February. Her name has been withheld to protect her child’s identity.

Two other women, believed to be her friends, Adibah Mohd Zaini, 35, and Nor Azlin Fatin Najihah Lokman, 25, were also charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for abusing the boy, resulting in injuries to his eyebrow, stomach, back, arms, and legs.

Both women were sentenced to 14 days in prison and fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court. They pleaded for lighter sentences; Adibah citing her responsibility for two young children at home while Nor Azlin had to support 10 younger siblings.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Tee Yee Khuan argued for imprisonment, citing the inhumane nature of the abuse.

The cage the boy was kept in was placed at the back of Adibah’s kitchen because there was no one to look after him.

Adibah and Nor Azlin allegedly kicked the boy while the latter recorded the whole incident and the boy’s mother allowed it to happen.

When the judge asked the boy’s mother about her future plans, she said they would move to Penang so her mother could take care of the child. She did not have an excuse to explain why she didn’t seek help from her mother for help with childcare before this.

There was no mention of the child’s father or the three women’s marital statuses in news reports.

