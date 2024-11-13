Why Is A Businessman Asking For Whistleblower Protection From Anwar? Here’s The Gist

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lately, there have been talks about an alleged businessman seeking protection as a whistleblower from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The businessman was allegedly involved with eight state assemblymen in Sabah discussing high sums ranging from hundreds of thousands to RM4 million in exchange for securing a state project.

The businessman, believed to be linked to a mining company, is allegedly asking for the return of payments he made for a project he did not secure.

However, Anwar said whistleblower protection can only be given by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after proving the individual’s integrity.

Anwar explained that those entangled in corruption shouldn’t count on protection and the MACC can only determine the need for whistleblower protection after a thorough probe.

He also questioned the individual’s request for whistleblower protection before the authorities could establish the person’s credibility.

Imagine I stole RM1bil, then went to the MACC saying, ‘I want to be a whistleblower, can you protect me?’ Isn’t that a strange request? Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Here’s a timeline of what happened over the past few weeks

30 October (Wednesday) – A senior MACC official reportedly met with a lawyer who played him a 17-second audio recording in which several people were heard discussing matters involving money.

According to MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, the lawyer said his client was ready to provide evidence but wanted MACC to sign an agreement stating that the client would not be investigated.

Azam said MACC cannot give a written guarantee of immunity without detailed information about the alleged crime. The witness was urged to file an official report to allow him to be protected under the Act.

11 November (Monday) – Malaysiakini released the same 17-second audio recording in which an assemblyman allegedly discussed with the whistleblower about returning the RM500,000 in alleged bribes he received for supporting a state project in instalments.

The whistleblower claimed to have sent Anwar an official letter to request protection before lodging an MACC report. A copy of the letter was also furnished to Malaysiakini.

Malaysiakini reported that the whistleblower claimed the state’s “top leader” (pemimpin tertinggi) was also involved in the case and the leader’s alleged abuse of power.

In response to Malaysiakini’s report, Sindumin state assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob claimed the audio clip could have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Yusof, also the Sindumin division leader of the Gagasan Rakyat Party and the chairman of Qhazanah Sabah Berhad, refuted claims that he was one of the people involved in the case. He claimed certain parties or political rivals could have AI-generated the audio clip to implicate him.

Yusof said he would leave it up to MACC and would cooperate with the investigation if any evidence came to light.

Sindumin state assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob. Image: Dr Yusof Yacob/FB

13 November (Wednesday) – When asked if he had received the letter, Anwar said he did not receive any letter. If he did, Anwar said he would have forwarded it to the MACC for follow-up.

Anwar reiterated that whistleblower protection should not be given based on vague information. He added that the post of Prime Minister cannot be used to provide protection to anyone and the request for protection is up to the authorities like MACC.

People who provide information in a sincere manner and are not involved in corruption should be given protection. For those who are legitimate, for those who are not involved in corruption, our policy is we must give protection. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman echoed Anwar’s stance, saying that anyone wishing to be protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 must first report to the relevant agency.

In this current situation involving the Sabah assemblymen, MACC is the relevant agency to look into the matter.

