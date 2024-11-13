Tun Daim Dies At 86

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital, news reports confirm, quoting his lawyer Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar.

He was 86.

Daim was also a member of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Council of Eminent Persons during the latter’s second time as prime minister in 2018.

Most recently, Daim had been the talk of social media when the discussion of “old money” came up by way of a viral TikTok video showing an influencer attempting to emulate “old money fashion sense”.

Many slammed the social media influencer, with some using Daim as an example of how simple people often associated with “old money” would dress.

Daim has always been known as a wealthy man as he had been into business before entering politics back in the early 80s.

Wealth and controversies

Daim and his ventures had been under scrutiny since the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized the 60-storey Ilham Tower that reportedly belonged to him and his family last year.

He had a pending court case on the declaration of his assets at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

On 17 October, the court was told that Daim had been admitted to the Assunta Hospital and the case has been postponed since.

