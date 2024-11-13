“Best Boss Ever!” Malaysian Boss Rewards Cars Worth RM3.1 Mil To Hardworking Employees

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not everyone gets to work in a good company with a good boss. We’ve all heard of or have been in toxic workplaces and the only solution is to leave to seek better opportunities.

Fortunately, Warakuya Japanese Restaurant and Superstar Family KTV employees have a generous boss who always ensures they’re handsomely rewarded for their hard work annually.

China Press reported that founder John Wong recently made waves by gifting 31 employees vehicles from good brands such as BMW, Audi, Toyota, Honda, and Proton.

On 11 November, four long-serving employees were presented a BMW 6 Series each, collectively worth RM1.8 million.

Image: China Press

Wong said these four employees have helped build the company from the ground up so the cars were his tokens of appreciation for their services.

Some recipients were the Head of Operations of Superstar KTV, Helewu branch manager in Kuala Lumpur, the manager of Rainbow Garden in Johor, and the manager of Million Town.

Wong also presented cars to his employees from Nepal and Myanmar with all costs, including driving licenses, covered.

It’s not Wong’s first time rewarding his employees in a huge way

A 34-year-old employee said this was the second time he had received a BMW from the company; he first received a car seven years ago. He travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru to participate in the car presenting ceremony on 11 November.

He said the car was not only a gift but served as a form of affirmation and encouragement from the company and its founder.

Currently, there are eight Warakuya Japanese Restaurant and Superstar Family KTV outlets in Klang Valley and six outlets in Johor.

