AZRB Founder Tan Sri Wan Zaki Dies

Tan Sri Wan Zaki Wan Muda, the founder of construction firm Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad (AZRB), passed away last night at the age of 74.

Prior to his venture into business, Wan Zaki had served in various positions in state-owned enterprises in Pahang and Terengganu.

His last position was as the Managing Director of of Pesama Timber Corporation Sdn Bhd (Pesama), a Terengganu state-owned company. He left Pesama in 1984 to focus on expanding the engineering and construction business of AZRB.

He was appointed as AZRB’s exexcutive vice-chairman in 1999, before stepping to the role of executive chairman in 2004. Wan Zaki retired in 2023, following which he served as AZRB’s group advisor.

AZRB is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia and has been involved in major projects including Pintasan Saloma in Kuala Lumpur, Universiti Teknologi Petronas, Jambatan Putra in Kuantan, and Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center in Pahang.

Ahmad Zaki Resources Sdn Bhd

Image: AZRB

Aside from construction, the company is also involved in oil and gas, property, concessions, and plantations.

In 2020, AZRB through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ahmad Zaki Sdn Bhd (AZSB) was awarded the 5-star Safety and Health Assessment System in Construction (SHASSIC) Achievement Award by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) for Bukit Bintang City Centre and Universiti Teknologi Petronas projects.

AZRB also won the 4-star CIDB Score Award, whilst AZSB won the same award with a 5-star achievement from CIDB in 2019.

In 2018, AZRB won the Best Under Billion Awards for Best Sustainability Reporting from Focus Malaysia.

The Group’s Engineering and Construction Division was named Builder of the Year at the 2017 Malaysian Construction Industry Excellence Awards.

AZRB was awarded the coveted Builder of the Year three times (in 2000, 2006, and 2017) and is a winner if various construction project categories.

