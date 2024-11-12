Influencer Andika Putera Mocked For His “Old Money Club”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everyone has dreams they want to achieve in their lifetime, and most would aim as high as they could within their means.

But not for influencer Andika Putera, who has always been shown to express his goals for success unreasonably.

Back in October, Andika said he had expressed intentions to buy the Exchange 106 building, the second-tallest building in Malaysia and part of the Tun Razak Exchange.

Seeing how he views success, it’s no surprise he would also do his best to dress the part.

In a recent social media post, Andika shared a video introducing his “Old Money Club”, a community he started which now has around 300 members.

Andika and his “Old Money Club”. (Image: instagram | @andikaputeraa)

“Old Money” refers to the inherited wealth of established upper-class families, which is also referred to as generational wealth.

However, the term has recently been used to refer to a fashion subculture that plays on sophisticated and timeless aesthetics, which include preppy elements like polo shirts and cable-knit sweaters.

In the video, Andika is seen with several members of his club dressed up in suits and sweaters.

This isn’t the first time the social media personality has shared his interest in old money, as he previously shared videos on dressing according to the style.

Many netizens have since reacted to the video, mocking the influencer and his commmunity for their “cringe” content.

Since the term “old money” refers to persons with generational wealth, many poked fun at Andika saying he doesn’t deserve to be in the group.

Some even joked that he doesn’t possess the “aura” of a person coming from wealth, no matter how sophisticated his outfits are.

Some netizens even expressed their second-hand embarrasment from viewing the video.

Many have likened Andika’s “old money” aesthetic to fashion personality Wak Doyok’s, who is known for his dapper style and signature tailored suits though he has never claimed to follow the “old money” aesthetic.

Watch Andika’s video here:

Netizens who picked up on the trend shared photos in humorous contexts, in response to Andika’s “Old Money Club”.

There’s nothing wrong with following a fashion trend or subculture that you like, as long as you’re not offending anyone.

But at some point, accepting your own identity and being proud of it is much more admirable than pretending to be someone you’re not just by changing your clothes.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.