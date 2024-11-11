Student’s Ribs Fractured In Yet Another UPNM Bully Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in an official statement yesterday (10 November) confirmed yet another bullying case in the Malaysia National Defense University (UPNM) that was reported on 8 November.

According to the statement, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the incident happened at 10:45pm on 21 October.

The victim, a first-year student at UPNM, was found by the marching field with fractured ribs and a fractured spine, after allegedly being stomped on by a third-year cadet at the university.

The victim is currently receiving medical care for his injuries at a hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 325 of the penal code.

Other bully cases in UPNM

On 22 October, a UPNM military cadet was accused of hurting a fellow cadet with a hot steam iron pressed on the victim’s chest, causing severe burn injuries.

A MalaysiaKini report on 8 November stated that the accused, Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan, 22, claimed trial to causing hurt with a dangerous weapon against Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, 20 and faces a 10-year maximum jail sentence, fine, caning, or any of the two penalties.

Back in 2017, UPNM navy cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, 20, was bullied by six of his fellow students who beat him up and took turns pressing a hot steam iron on his entire body, ultimately resulting in his death.

The six who commited the murder were sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court on 23 July this year, after they were found guilty.

Netizens and minister react to UPNM bully cases

Many online have reacted to the recent bullying case in UPNM, expressing their concern over relatives who are currently enrolled in the military university and questioning the competency of the university’s management.

Defense Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin also commented on the matter in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“The Ministry of Defense considers this incident as inappropriate and spoils the image of UPNM as well as institutes of higher education.”

“The Ministry of Defense and I will give full cooperation and attention on the matter,” he said in the X post.

