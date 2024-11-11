Setapak Condo Project Halted By DBKL After Receiving Reports Of Explosion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) issued a stop work order on the construction of J Satine’s block C apartment in Wangsa Maju, Setapak, after receiving complaints about an explosion at the site.

A statement issued by DBKL on November 9 said the explosion is believed to have been caused by structural failure of the apartment block.

Investigations by DBKL officials found cracks on the ‘shear wall’ structure, pillars, and floors in units on the eighth floor and above.

A notice under Section 70B(2) of the Road, Ditch and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) was issued to consultants with orders to take several actions including an order to stop all construction work at the site.

The other actions in the notice include appointing an independent engineer to carry out a structural integrity inspection of the entire J Satine development, submitting a report of results from the inspection, and start rectification works based on recommendations of the independent engineers.

According to DBKL, the duration of the stop work order will be based on the implementation of the work orders.

The statement also mentions that the source of the explosion and structural integrity failure has not been determined until the structural integrity report is submitted to DBKL.

Meanwhile, the J Satine project developer Gandingan Jakel, said it is teaming up with a special task force to provide a true picture of the project’s status.

Netizens weigh in on the matter

A video post shared on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu shows footage of J Satine’s cracked Block C apartment.

Some users shared their concerns regarding the safety of the development, with one architecture student weighing in on the structural issue the building is facing.

