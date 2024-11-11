Popular Nasi Lemak Restaurant Charges RM1 For AC Room, KPDN Says Nothing Wrong With That

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, a customer complained about the RM1 charge imposed by a popular nasi lemak restaurant in Kampung Baru for dining in an air-conditioned room.

The online post went viral because many believed the restaurant shouldn’t charge a paying customer RM1 to use the room and urged authorities to investigate the matter.

Stop la bawak budaya semua benda nak caj ni, sampai ekon pun nak caj. biar satu negara sebelah je yang amalkan benda benda macam ni. pic.twitter.com/sZspIPfdyB — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) November 7, 2024

According to Harian Metro, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) carried out an investigation and said the restaurant wasn’t at fault.

The investigation found that the food and drinks prices and service charges complied with the inclusive prices policy following the Price Control Anti-Profiteering Act (PCAP) 2011. The air conditioners in the room are also in good order and are functioning accordingly.

Additionally, KPDN said the RM1 charge for the air-conditioned room only applied to adult customers. Children below 10 years are not included in the charge.

KPDN said the notice regarding the RM1 charge was displayed clearly at the entrance and the air-conditioned room. The restaurant staff also reminded customers about the charge whenever customers asked about the room.

The investigation also revealed that the restaurant started charging RM1 for the room three years ago. The restaurant would issue a receipt as proof of payment.

With these findings, KPDN reiterated that the restaurant did no wrong. However, the restaurant also lodged a report to defend its reputation.

