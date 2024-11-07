Pahang Sultan’s Nephew Dragged To Court On Knife Assault Charge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A member of the Pahang royal family, Tengku Eddie Akasya Tengku Abd Rahman, was charged at the Magistrate’s Court in Kuantan today (7 November) with injuring a man using a knife last June.

According to Malaysia Kini, the charge was made about 2 months after they reported the allegations of the assault on 44-year-old road construction and maintenance worker Alias Awang.

Eddie was charged along with four other individuals: Nik Norhisham Affendi Nik Mohd Zani, 39, Mohd Fouzi Md Nur, 44, Mohd Taufik Daud, 44, and Khairul Azhar Rosli, 38.

One of the accused, Mohd Fouzi, served as a policeman.

All of the accused pleaded not guilty, and requested to be tried, the media reported.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused injured Alias’ thigh together using a knife in a horse barn on Jalan Teluk Sisek, Kuantan, on 6 June.

Eddie and the rest of the accused were charged of committing an offense punishable under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

If convicted they can be imprisoned for up to 10 years, fined, caned, or any two of the punishments.

Royal lineage

The Pahang royal family. (Image: themonarchies.blogspot.com)

Tengku Eddie Akasya is the son of Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah.

This makes him the nephew of the current Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Abdul Rahman are brothers, both sons of Sultan Ahmad Shah and his first wife Tengku Ampuan Afzan Tengku Muhammad.

Tengku Abdul Rahman is married to Cik Puan Julita Aishah Abd Latiff.

Tengku Eddie Akasya is their first born followed by Tengku Ahmad Firman Shah and Tengku Ameera Asya and Tengku Armaan Alam Shah.

