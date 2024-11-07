Bolt Is The Sparkling New Ride Hailing Service In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Europe’s leading mobility company, Bolt, is launching its ride-hailing service in Klang Valley and users can start downloading and using the app today.

If you’re tired of being charged high fares, take heart because Bolt is offering a 50% discount on its fares for the first seven rides.

There are four ride types to choose from:

Bolt (4 pax) – RM7

Comfort (4 pax) – RM10

XL (6 pax)- RM13

Premium (4 pax) – RM15

In Malaysia, the number of ride-hailing users is expected to reach 11.47 million by 2029.

Bolt aims to tap into the growing ride-hailing market by providing an affordable, accessible, and low-emission mobility solution for both drivers and riders in Klang Valley and beyond.

Afzan Lutfi, Bolt’s General Manager, Malaysia stands with our dedicated team, ready to bring Bolt’s innovative ride-hailing service to the streets of Kuala Lumpur. Image: Bolt

The company is on a mission to encourage more people to start using shared mobility to tackle issues such as congestion, traffic, and air pollution. The long-term goal is to seamlessly integrate the Bolt platform into a city’s urban transport ecosystem.

Bolt also aims to offer drivers higher earnings through multiple supply campaigns designed to boost driver income and maximise earning potential.

Bolt’s mission to build cities for people, not cars, is central to everything we do. In Malaysia, we’re committed to helping reduce traffic congestion and transform public spaces by encouraging the shift from private car ownership to shared mobility.



Our approach is to provide affordable, accessible, and low-emission solutions that meet the evolving needs of both drivers and riders in the Klang Valley and beyond. By leading this change, we’re not only supporting the country’s goals for urban mobility but also enhancing quality of life by prioritising people over cars.



Bolt’s presence offers a reliable alternative for last-mile connectivity, helping alleviate pressure on public transportation systems and shaping a more liveable future for Malaysian cities. Afzan Lutfi, General Manager Malaysia at Bolt

Bolt officially launches in the Klang Valley, bringing a new era of mobility solutions to Malaysia. Image: Bolt

For now, it seems like Bolt is only offering ride-hailing services in Malaysia. However, on a larger scale, Bolt also provides scooter and e-bike sharing, food and grocery delivery, and car rental services in over 600 cities across 50 countries.

The company’s full range of services includes:

Bolt Food (delivering ready-made meals from restaurants)

Bolt Market (a fast grocery delivery service)

Bolt Drive (car rental service)

Bolt Business (a corporate mobility service)

READ MORE: Estonia’s €7.4B Tech Giant Takes on Grab in Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.