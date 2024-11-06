UPNM Iron Case Is Just “Joke That Has Gone Too Far,” Says KL Police Chief

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The alleged bullying of a 20-year-old cadet at the National Defence University (UPNM) was described by Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Isa as being a joke that has gone too far and not even ragging.

During the investigation, the police found no bullying or grudges between the two cadets that could have led to the incident. Both students allegedly did not have any arguments before the “prank.”

Rusdi said the suspect, a 22-year-old senior cadet, asked the victim if he had ever tried a hot iron being pressed against him.

He added that it was the first time the victim got “bullied.” Regardless, the investigation paper had been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers although the police had yet to receive the medical report on the victim’s injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Last weekend, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with UPNM students and said it was sickening that bullying has become a culture in the country because it was tolerated and defended at times.

Describing the current case as a joke that has gone too far illustrated Anwar’s point above in a way.

The case also harkens back to the 2017 UPNM bullying case where navy cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain died after his bullies assaulted and tortured him by pressing a hot steam iron all over his body.

What happened in this current case?

On 22 October, a senior cadet allegedly asked the younger cadet to iron his clothes at the UPNM hostel in Sungai Besi around 11.45pm.

The senior cadet then allegedly took the iron held by the younger cadet and pressed it against the latter’s chest.

Based on images seen online, the victim had clear burn marks on the chest from the hot iron.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The burn marks on the victim’s chest. Image: The Merdeka Times

