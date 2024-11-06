SAFM To Submit Memorandum For Stricter Animal Protection Laws

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Animal rights group Stray Animal Feeders of Malaysia (SAFM) will be submitting a memorandum to Parliament this 12 November, at 11am, following rising cases of animal abuse in the country.

The memorandum will appeal to Parliament to enact stricter animal protection laws, ensuring humane treatment of stray dogs and prohibiting cruel methods of capture and killing of all animals.

SAFM is collaborating with the Global Human Rights Federation (GHRF), Malaysian Animal Welfare Association (MAWA), and the Coalition of Animal NGOs in the submission of the memorandum, which represents a milestone in the ongoing “Justice for Kopi” campaign.

The campaign was sparked by the tragic killing of a stray dog named Kopi, by local authorities who were carrying out a culling of stray dogs. It was later revealed that Kopi was receiving regular care and therefore considered to have a legal owner according to the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

More than 7,600 animal abuse reports in just three years

A New Straits Times report in July mentioned the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) receiving more than 7,600 reports of animal abuse in only the last three years.

In July, four animal abuse cases were reported in just a week with one of the cases resulting in the death of 27 dogs due to suspected poisoning.

Mass grave found by animal rights activist

Animal rights activist who goes by Kyrilescobar on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of a mass grave of strays in Sitiawan, Perak, on 4 November.

Several corpses of dogs and even a dead puppy can be seen in the uncovered grave. The post caption claims that they were killed by the local council in an effort to cull strays.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Maka saya dedahkan!Hebatnya penguatkuasa Majlis The Purge tempat saya.Anda hubungi mereka,ini pengakhirannya.Adakah semua ni "rabies"?Adakah semua ni membunuh menggigit manusia?Tidak! 🐕Ini hanya berusaha mencari makanan kerna kelaparan tapi kelahiran mereka dibenci manusia zalim pic.twitter.com/8EOGfWYKoj — Kyrilescobar#Rakyat#Haiwan (@kyril_graguks) November 4, 2024

In the post, Kyrilescobar condemns the actions of those who carried out this mass killing of innocent animals.

He had even provided several solutions to handle the stray animal population, including discussions with NGOs and stray animal activists, spaying and neutering campaigns, adoption drives, or contributing in any other helpful way.

SAFM is urging all animal advocates and concerned citizens to join them outside parliament on the day of the memorandum submission to support the vital reforms and put an end to animal abuse.

