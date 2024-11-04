Police Escort Fined RM1,000 For Assaulting Deaf E-Hailing Driver Ong Ing Keong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lawyer’s For Liberty director Zaid Malek, who is also Ong’s counsel, said justice had been served today.

Zaid held a watching brief for Ong who was not aware that the suspect was to be charged today.

Meanwhile, Siuman claimed the charging of the suspect today caught everyone by surprise and likened it to an attempt to shut the OKU community up.

Siuman said it will continue to support Ong and the Malaysian Deaf Advocacy and Well-being Organisation (DAWN), and keep pushing for access to justice for the community.

… DAWN (Dr @veeyeechong), Mr Ong (whatever he decides to do) and keep pushing for access to justice for OKU.



✊ — SIUMAN ♿🧠 | No Justice Without Access to Justice (@KamiSIUMAN) November 4, 2024

After months of waiting for justice to be served, the Magistrate’s Court has issued a fine of RM1,000 to the police escort for a VIP who physically assaulted a disabled Grab driver today (4 November). The accused will serve 20 days in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

32-year-old Lance Corporal Muhammad Taufik Ismail pleaded guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to Ong Ing Keong, 47, in front of St. Regis Hotel’s lobby around 11.40am on 28 May.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a fine of up to RM2,000 or a year in prison, or both.

Malay Mail reported that Taufik has paid the fine.

Taufik’s lawyer, Ashok Athimulan, sought a lenient sentence because it was his client’s first offence. Taufik is currently attached to Bukit Aman police headquarters and has good records in his nine years of service.

What happened in May?

Ong, a deaf and mute driver, stopped his car at the hotel lobby to pick up a passenger. After waiting for about five minutes, his passenger arrived and entered the vehicle.

Around the same time, Ong noticed a group, including Taufik, motioned for him to move the vehicle but he couldn’t understand it then due to his disability.

When he lowered the window and gestured towards the group using sign language, Taufik punched Ong’s face. This part of the incident was all caught on video which then went viral online for all to see.

Ong left the hotel and dropped the passenger off before lodging a police report. He reportedly suffered pain and swelling on his right cheek, considered a soft tissue injury.

